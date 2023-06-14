Investigation launched into death of 18-year-old girl found behind a home in Everett, Massachusetts

“death investigation of 18-year-old female victim in Everett” : Investigation underway after death of 18-year-old girl in Everett, MA

An investigation is underway in Massachusetts after the discovery of an 18-year-old girl’s body behind a home in Everett. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office revealed that a resident of a Springvale Avenue home contacted 911 at around 2 a.m. to report the finding of the deceased female. Although investigators noted no visible injuries, the circumstances surrounding the location of the body have led authorities to classify the death as suspicious. The identity of the young woman has not been released, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Everett police, and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are collaborating to investigate the situation.

News Source : WCVB

