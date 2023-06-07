Investigation launched into death of motorcyclist at Ramona X Games freestyle motocross track on Tuesday, according to officials

Authorities Investigating Death of Motorcyclist at Ramona X Games Freestyle Motocross Track

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the death of a motorcyclist at a freestyle motocross track during the Ramona X Games on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Pat Casey, and further details regarding the circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

This tragic event has left the motocross community in shock, as Casey was a well-known and respected rider. Fans and fellow riders have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Casey’s impressive career.

Updates on the investigation will be provided as more information becomes available. Our thoughts are with Casey’s loved ones during this difficult time.

