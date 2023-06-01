Investigation Launched into I-17 Crash Involving Pedestrian Near Thunderbird

Crash Involving Pedestrian Under Investigation on I-17 near Thunderbird

On Wednesday evening, a crash involving a pedestrian occurred on Interstate 17 near Thunderbird Road. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently investigating the incident.

Details of the Crash

According to DPS, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle on the southbound lanes of I-17 near Thunderbird Road. The identity of the pedestrian has not been released, but they were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. DPS has not released any information regarding the cause of the crash or whether the driver will face any charges.

Traffic Delays and Road Closures

Following the crash, the southbound lanes of I-17 were closed at Thunderbird Road for several hours. Traffic was diverted onto the frontage road while authorities investigated the scene of the crash.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. The road closures caused significant traffic delays, and drivers were urged to exercise patience and caution while navigating through the area.

Importance of Pedestrian Safety

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of pedestrian safety, especially on busy highways like I-17. Pedestrians are particularly vulnerable on highways, and drivers must exercise extra caution when driving in areas where pedestrians may be present.

Drivers should always keep a lookout for pedestrians, especially at night when visibility may be reduced. Pedestrians should also take steps to ensure their own safety, such as wearing brightly colored clothing or reflective gear when walking near busy roads.

Conclusion

The investigation into the crash on I-17 near Thunderbird Road is ongoing, and DPS has not released any additional information at this time. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the pedestrian who lost their life in this tragic incident.

As drivers, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of all those who share the road with us, including pedestrians. By exercising caution and following traffic laws, we can help prevent accidents like this from occurring in the future.

