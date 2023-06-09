Investigation of Fatal Shooting on Thursday Morning by Omaha Police and Rodney Hart-Owens’ Obituary

Omaha Police Investigate Deadly Shooting of Rodney Hart-Owens

Omaha police are investigating the deadly shooting of Rodney Hart-Owens that occurred on Thursday morning. Hart-Owens was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police have not yet released any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or any possible suspects. However, they are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Hart-Owens was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

