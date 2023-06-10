Investigation Underway After Shooting Results in the Deaths of Two Men in Waldorf today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide case after two men were shot and killed in Waldorf early Friday morning. Responding to a report of gunshots in the area, officers found 24-year-old Deangelo Beale suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Shortly after, 22-year-old Marquise Jackson, who had been dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, was also pronounced dead. Investigators have linked Jackson to the shooting on Lake Drive and have stated that the shootings were not random. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Charles County Crime Solvers or using the P3Intel mobile app.

News Source : Brittney Melton

Source Link :Shooting leaves 2 men dead in Waldorf; Investigation underway/