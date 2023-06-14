Investigation Underway by Brunswick Police following Teen’s Death in Shooting Incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting in Brunswick, Georgia, on Tuesday night has resulted in the death of a teenager, according to the Brunswick Police Department. The incident occurred at around 9:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Johnson Street, where officers found 16-year-old Mykal Ellis unresponsive in the roadway. Despite their efforts to sustain his life, Ellis was pronounced dead at the hospital. The police are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact Det. Anthony Trollinger at 912.279.2640 or Silent Witness at 912.267.5516. Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

