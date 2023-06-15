Investigation underway by detectives into fatal shooting in Greenacres today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation is underway by detectives of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office regarding the death of a man in a shooting on Wednesday night. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. on Fleming Avenue in the 150-block area. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered the victim, who had been shot and was immediately transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, he passed away later. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and the victim remains unidentified due to Marsy’s Law. Individuals with any information relating to the incident are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

