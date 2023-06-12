Investigation Underway by Montgomery County Detectives After Discovery of Elmer Camacho-Aguilar’s Death in Silver Spring at Age 30







Elmer Camacho-Aguilar Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elmer Camacho-Aguilar, who was found dead at the age of 30 in Silver Spring. The Montgomery County detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Elmer was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. He was known for his kind heart, contagious smile, and passion for helping others.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Elmer’s loved ones during this difficult time and offer our support in any way that we can.





