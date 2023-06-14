Investigation underway into fatal shooting at Antioch birthday party, claiming life of 18-year-old victim today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police in Antioch, California, have reported that an 18-year-old woman, Nadia Tirado, has died and six others were wounded during a birthday party, after uninvited guests crashed the event and a shooting broke out. Four women aged between 19 and 20 and two men aged 18 and 19 were among the wounded. Police said that those responsible fled before their arrival and that no one has been arrested. The 18-year-old was taken to hospital but did not survive. The other victims are expected to make a full recovery. Motive for the shooting remains unknown.

News Source : The Associated Press,Philippe Djegal

Source Link :Antioch birthday party shooting that left 18-year-old dead being investigated/