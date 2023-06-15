Investigation underway into fatal shooting of a man and woman in Geneva, IL residence on Pebble Beach Court today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man and a woman were found dead in a home on Pebble Beach Court in Geneva, Illinois on Wednesday, prompting an investigation by local police. Authorities received a 911 call just before 5:30 p.m. from someone related to the situation, reporting gunshots. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered an adult woman deceased and an adult man in unknown condition, who later died. One victim was found inside the home while the other was found outside near a silver vehicle that is also part of the investigation. A gun was recovered from the scene, but police have not commented on the cause of death. The relationship between the two individuals is also under investigation. A neighbor reported hearing helicopters and seeing a significant police presence, but did not hear any gunshots. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

Source Link :Geneva, IL shooting: Police investigating woman and man killed inside a home on Pebble Beach Court/