Investigations Launched as Teen, Tyshan Smith, Found Dead with Gunshot Wound in New Jersey Home







Tyshan Smith Obituary

Tyshan Smith

Tyshan Smith, a teenager from New Jersey, was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a house. The investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of his death.

Tyshan was a beloved son, brother, and friend who had a passion for basketball and music. He always had a smile on his face and brought joy to everyone around him.

His sudden and tragic death has left his family and friends devastated. They will always remember him for his kindness, humor, and positive spirit.

Rest in peace, Tyshan. You will be deeply missed.





