Investigative Thriller Movies: Top 10 Hindi Investigative Thriller Movies with Female Leads to Watch in 2023

Introduction

Mystery suspense thriller movies have always been a favorite among movie enthusiasts. The genre is known for its twists and turns, keeping the audience at the edge of their seats until the very end. What makes these movies even more interesting is when they are led by female protagonists.

South Indian cinema has always been known for its captivating storytelling and gripping performances. With a number of female-led mystery suspense thriller movies set to release in Hindi in 2023, we have compiled a list of the top 10 movies to watch out for.

The Invisible Witness

Directed by Vinoth Kishan, The Invisible Witness is a story of a woman who witnesses a murder and becomes the prime suspect. The movie stars Nayanthara in the lead role and is set to release in 2023.

The Perfect Murder

Directed by Priyadarshini Ram, The Perfect Murder is a story of a woman who plots to kill her abusive husband. The movie stars Samantha Akkineni in the lead role and is set to release in 2023.

The Silent Witness

Directed by Gautam Menon, The Silent Witness is a story of a woman who tries to unravel the mystery behind her sister’s death. The movie stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role and is set to release in 2023.

The Betrayal

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, The Betrayal is a story of a woman who discovers that her husband is having an affair. The movie stars Anushka Shetty in the lead role and is set to release in 2023.

The Uninvited Guest

Directed by Siva Ananth, The Uninvited Guest is a story of a woman who finds herself trapped in a house with a stranger after her car breaks down. The movie stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role and is set to release in 2023.

The Unseen Enemy

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, The Unseen Enemy is a story of a woman who is haunted by a supernatural presence. The movie stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role and is set to release in 2023.

The Hidden Truth

Directed by Karthick Naren, The Hidden Truth is a story of a woman who sets out to uncover the truth behind her husband’s death. The movie stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role and is set to release in 2023.

The Mysterious Stranger

Directed by Atlee Kumar, The Mysterious Stranger is a story of a woman who is stalked by a mysterious stranger. The movie stars Nayanthara in the lead role and is set to release in 2023.

The Secret Keeper

Directed by Mysskin, The Secret Keeper is a story of a woman who is entrusted with a secret that could change the course of her life. The movie stars Shruti Haasan in the lead role and is set to release in 2023.

The Unknown Assassin

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, The Unknown Assassin is a story of a woman who is targeted by an unknown assassin. The movie stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role and is set to release in 2023.

Conclusion

These are just some of the female-led mystery suspense thriller movies set to release in Hindi in 2023. With captivating storylines and stellar performances, these movies are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. So, mark your calendars and get ready for a thrilling ride!

News Source : MExHindi

Source Link :Top 10 South Female-led Mystery Suspense Thriller Movies In Hindi 2023|Investigative Thriller Movies/