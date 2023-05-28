“Premier League clubs like Liverpool under investigation for involvement with 152 investment brands identified as scams” today 2023.

BBC Eye has investigated a global fraudulent trading network of hundreds of different investment brands, known as the Milton Group, which has scammed customers out of more than a billion dollars. The network, which has links to football clubs, operates by targeting investors and scamming them out of thousands of pounds. The BBC has also claimed that up to 40% of Premier League clubs associate with financial service providers that are placed under suspicion by financial regulators.

Read Full story : 152 investment brands identified as scam … premier league clubs like Liverpool being investigated for involvement … siao liao /

