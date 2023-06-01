“Involuntary Mental Health Treatment Portland”: Poll in Portland shows support for mandatory mental health and drug treatment.

Portland’s Homelessness Crisis: A Disaster Out of Control

A recent poll commissioned by advocacy group People for Portland found that 75% of respondents agreed that homelessness in Portland is an “out-of-control disaster”. The results of this poll are not surprising, as the city has been grappling with a homelessness crisis for years.

The Scale of the Problem

Portland’s homeless population has been steadily increasing in recent years, with the latest Point-in-Time Count estimating that there are over 4,000 people experiencing homelessness in Multnomah County. This number is likely an underestimate, as it only includes people who are visible and accessing services.

The crisis has been exacerbated by a lack of affordable housing in the city. Portland has one of the tightest rental markets in the country, with vacancy rates hovering around 2%. This has led to skyrocketing rents and a housing affordability crisis that has left many people unable to afford a place to live.

The Impact on the City

The homelessness crisis has had a significant impact on Portland. The city has become known for its large homeless encampments, with tent cities popping up in parks, under bridges, and along sidewalks. This has led to concerns about public safety, sanitation, and the impact on local businesses.

Many residents and business owners feel that the city is not doing enough to address the crisis. The poll commissioned by People for Portland found that 66% of respondents felt that the city was not doing enough to address homelessness.

Possible Solutions

Addressing the homelessness crisis in Portland will not be easy, but there are some potential solutions that could help.

One approach is to increase the supply of affordable housing in the city. This could be done through a combination of rent control, subsidies for low-income renters, and the construction of new affordable housing units.

Another solution is to provide more support and services to people experiencing homelessness. This could include increasing funding for shelters, providing mental health and addiction treatment, and offering job training and placement services.

Finally, the city could work to address the root causes of homelessness, such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to healthcare. This would require a broader societal effort to address these issues, but could ultimately help to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness in Portland.

The Need for Action

Portland’s homelessness crisis is a complex and multifaceted problem that will require a coordinated effort to solve. The poll commissioned by People for Portland highlights the urgent need for action on this issue. It is not enough to simply acknowledge the problem; we must take concrete steps to address it.

As a community, we must come together to find solutions that work for everyone. This will require collaboration between government agencies, non-profit organizations, and community members. By working together, we can ensure that Portland remains a vibrant and livable city for all of its residents.

Conclusion

The homelessness crisis in Portland is an “out-of-control disaster” that is affecting the entire city. It is time for us to come together and take action to address this issue. By increasing the supply of affordable housing, providing more support and services to people experiencing homelessness, and addressing the root causes of the problem, we can make progress towards ending homelessness in Portland. Let us work together to create a city that is truly livable for all of its residents.

News Source : kgw.com

Source Link :People for Portland touts poll supporting involuntary mental health, drug treatment/