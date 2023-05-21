Ionia County car crash victim : Driver killed in Ionia County crash

“25-Year-Old Man from Ionia County Dies in Car Crash into Tree, Speed Suspected as Factor”

A car collided with a tree in Ionia County on Saturday night, resulting in the death of the driver. The incident occurred on Kimball Road near Murphy Road in Lyons Township, and the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call around 7 p.m. Emergency personnel, including local fire and medical personnel, responded to the scene. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Ionia County, was the only occupant in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies suspect that speed was a contributing factor in the accident. To receive the latest local news and weather every morning, subscribe to the News 10 newsletter. All rights reserved by WILX in 2023.

Read Full story : Fatal car v. tree crash in Ionia County /

News Source : https://www.wilx.com

1. Ionia County car accidents

2. Fatal tree collision

3. Car crash investigation

4. Road safety in Ionia County

5. Fatal accident prevention