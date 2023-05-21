Ionia County driver killed in crash with tree (focus keyword: Ionia County driver) : 25-year-old driver killed in crash with tree in Ionia County

25-year-old driver killed in crash with tree in Ionia County
According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, a driver aged 25 died in a collision with a tree in Lyons Township, Michigan. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7:33 p.m. on May 20th. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe that speed may have played a role in the crash, but have not released any further details about the driver. The Lyons-Muir Township Fire Department, Portland Ambulance, Pewamo- Westphalia Fire Department, Ionia County Victim’s Advocates, Reed and Hoppes Towing, Medical Investigator’s Office and the Ionia County Central Dispatch all assisted during the response.
News Source : Brad Devereaux | bdeverea@mlive.com
