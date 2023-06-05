“iOS 15 Heart Feature”: Step-by-Step Guide on Obtaining the Heart on iOS 15

and selecting the “Customize” option. This will allow you to add or remove apps that you want to receive notifications from while in Focus mode. You can also choose to allow certain people or groups to bypass Focus mode and reach you immediately.

The Heart icon in Focus mode is a crucial tool that allows you to set boundaries and focus on what is important without being distracted by unnecessary notifications. It helps you to prioritize your time and energy, which can lead to increased productivity and less stress.

Furthermore, the Heart icon can be used to manage your notifications outside of Focus mode. In iOS 15, Apple has introduced a new feature called “Notification Summary,” which groups non-urgent notifications together and delivers them at specific times throughout the day. This feature is designed to reduce interruptions and help you stay focused on your tasks.

To manage your Notification Summary settings, go to Settings > Notifications > Scheduled Summary. From here, you can choose when you want to receive your Summary notifications and which apps you want to include in the Summary.

Overall, the Heart icon in iOS 15 is a versatile tool that can be used in many different ways to improve your user experience. Whether you are using it to express your emotions, track your heart rate, customize your Control Center, or manage your notifications, the Heart icon is an essential feature that adds value to the iOS ecosystem.

In conclusion, the Heart icon in iOS 15 is a welcome addition that allows users to express themselves more effectively and efficiently. It adds functionality to emotional reactions, making conversations and interactions more engaging. The Heart icon can help you prioritize your time and energy, which can lead to increased productivity and less stress. If you haven’t checked out this newly introduced feature, be sure to update your iPhone to iOS 15 and give it a try!

