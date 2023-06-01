“iOS 16 FaceTime Eye Contact Activation”: “How to Enable Natural Eye Contact on FaceTime with iOS 16”

iOS 16: How to Activate Natural Eye Contact while FaceTime?

Introduction

FaceTime is a popular video calling application that allows users to stay in touch with their friends and family members. With the release of iOS 16, Apple has introduced a new feature that enhances the user’s video calling experience by activating natural eye contact. In this article, we will discuss how to activate natural eye contact while using FaceTime.

What is Natural Eye Contact?

Natural eye contact is a feature that simulates the feeling of looking directly into the eyes of the person you are talking to on FaceTime. Previously, users had to look at the camera while talking to the other person, which gave the impression of looking away from the person. With natural eye contact, the camera will adjust the angle of the user’s eyes to create the illusion of looking directly at the other person.

Steps to Activate Natural Eye Contact

Activating natural eye contact is a simple process that can be done in a few easy steps. Here’s how:

Step 1: Open FaceTime

The first step is to open the FaceTime application on your iOS 16 device.

Step 2: Choose a Contact to Call

Choose the contact you want to call and tap on their name to initiate the call.

Step 3: Tap on the Video Call Icon

Once you have selected the contact, tap on the video call icon to start the call.

Step 4: Enable Natural Eye Contact

To enable natural eye contact, tap on the screen during the call to show the control options. You will see an icon that looks like two eyes. Tap on this icon to enable natural eye contact.

Step 5: Enjoy Natural Eye Contact

Once you have enabled natural eye contact, you can enjoy the feeling of looking directly at the person you are talking to on FaceTime. The camera will adjust the angle of your eyes to create the illusion of looking directly at the other person.

Benefits of Natural Eye Contact

Natural eye contact has several benefits that make the video calling experience more enjoyable. Here are some of the benefits:

Creates a More Personal Connection

The feeling of looking directly into the eyes of the person you are talking to creates a more personal connection. This enhances the video calling experience and makes it feel more like an in-person conversation.

Improves Communication

When you can see the other person’s eyes, it improves communication. You can read their facial expressions and body language, which makes it easier to understand what they are saying.

Reduces Eye Strain

Looking at the camera during a video call can cause eye strain. With natural eye contact, you can look at the other person’s eyes without feeling strained.

Conclusion

Natural eye contact is a feature that enhances the video calling experience on FaceTime. With iOS 16, it is easy to activate natural eye contact and enjoy the benefits it provides. By following the simple steps outlined in this article, you can activate natural eye contact and enjoy a more personal, enjoyable, and effective video calling experience.

Source Link :iOS 16: How to Activate Natural Eye Contact while FaceTime?/

iOS 16 FaceTime eye contact How to enable natural eye contact on iOS 16 FaceTime eye contact feature on iOS 16 Activating eye contact during FaceTime on iOS 16 Enhancing eye contact on FaceTime with iOS 16