iOS app development without Storyboard: “Guide to Creating a New iOS App without Storyboard: Eliminating Main.storyboard and All Associated References and Uses on GitHub”

Steps to set up a new iOS app without Storyboard (Main.storyboard removal)

Developing an iOS app without the use of Storyboard can seem intimidating at first. However, it allows for greater flexibility in creating custom UIs and enhancing the app’s performance. Here are the steps to set up a new iOS app without Storyboard:

Step 1: Remove Main.storyboard

Start by removing the Main.storyboard file from your project. This can be done by selecting the file in the Project Navigator and clicking on the delete button. This will remove the default storyboard that is generated when creating a new iOS app.

Step 2: Clear Main storyboard file base name

After removing the Main.storyboard file, clear the Main storyboard file base name in the project settings. This can be done by selecting the project file in the Project Navigator, selecting the General tab, and clearing the Main storyboard file base name field.

Step 3: Remove the Storyboard name property from info.plist

The next step is to remove the Storyboard name property from the info.plist file. This can be done by opening the info.plist file and removing the property ‘Storyboard name’ under “Information property List > Application Scene Manifest > Scene Configuration > Application Session Role > Item 0(Default Configuration)”. This will ensure that the app does not attempt to load a storyboard file at launch.

Step 4: Update SceneDelegate

Finally, the SceneDelegate needs to be updated to set up the app’s initial view controller. Replace the default code with the following:

func scene(_ scene: UIScene, willConnectTo session: UISceneSession, options connectionOptions: UIScene.ConnectionOptions) { guard let windowScene = (scene as? UIWindowScene) else { return } let window = UIWindow(windowScene: windowScene) window.rootViewController = ViewController() // Your initial view controller. window.makeKeyAndVisible() self.window = window }

This will create a new UIWindow and set the rootViewController to the initial view controller of your app. You can replace ‘ViewController()’ with the name of your custom view controller.

Conclusion

By following these steps, you can easily set up a new iOS app without the use of Storyboard. This approach provides greater flexibility and control over the app’s design and performance. However, it requires a deeper understanding of UIKit and programming concepts. Good luck with your new iOS app!

Source Link :Steps to set up a new iOS app without Storyboard by removing Main.storyboard and its references and usages. · GitHub/

