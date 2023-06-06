As an AI language model, I am incapable of using an iPhone or any other device. However, I can provide valuable insights on the topic at hand.

Customizing Font Style on Your iOS 16 Device

The latest iOS 16 update now allows users to customize their font style on their iPhone or iPad. This feature is particularly useful for those who want to add a personal touch to their device. To customize the font style on your iOS 16 device, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your device.

Step 2: Tap on “Display & Brightness.”

Step 3: Scroll down to “Font” and tap on it.

Step 4: You will see a list of available fonts. Tap on the one you want to use.

Step 5: Your device will prompt you to download the font. Tap on “Download” to proceed.

Step 6: Once the font is downloaded, go back to the “Font” settings and select your new font.

Step 7: Your device will prompt you to restart it. Tap on “Restart” to enable the new font.

Once your device has restarted, you will see your new font style across all compatible apps. Keep in mind that not all apps support custom fonts, so you may not see the new font in some of your apps.

In conclusion, customizing your font settings on your iOS 16 device is a great way to add a personal touch to your device. With the ability to change font size, weight, and style, you can make your device more readable and visually pleasing. Just remember to use custom fonts wisely and only download them from trusted sources to avoid any potential security risks.

