Iowa : Exploring the Best Hidden Gems in Iowa

Discovering the Hidden Gems of Iowa

Iowa may be known for its vast farmlands and cornfields, but it is also home to some of the best-hidden gems in the country. From charming small towns to breathtaking natural wonders, Iowa has a lot to offer. In this article, we will explore some of the best-hidden gems in Iowa that are worth a visit.

1. Pella

Located in south-central Iowa, Pella is a charming Dutch town that is known for its beautiful tulip festival. The town has a rich history and is home to the Vermeer Mill, which is an authentic Dutch windmill that you can tour. Pella also has a beautiful downtown area with shops and restaurants that offer Dutch treats like Poffertjes and Stroopwafels.

2. Effigy Mounds National Monument

Effigy Mounds National Monument is located in northeast Iowa and is home to over 200 prehistoric mounds, including animal-shaped effigy mounds. The mounds were built by Native Americans over 1,000 years ago and are a testament to their culture and history. The park has over 14 miles of hiking trails that offer stunning views of the Mississippi River.

3. Maquoketa Caves State Park

Maquoketa Caves State Park is located in eastern Iowa and is home to over 16 caves that you can explore. The park has hiking trails that range from easy to difficult, and the caves are open for exploration from April to October. The park also has picnic areas, a campground, and a visitor center.

4. Snake Alley

Snake Alley is a steep, winding street located in Burlington, Iowa, that is often called the “crookedest street in the world.” The street was designed in 1894 to allow horses and buggies to climb the steep hill, and it is now a popular tourist attraction. The street is paved with red bricks and has a series of switchbacks that make it a challenge to navigate.

5. Amana Colonies

The Amana Colonies are a group of seven villages located in east-central Iowa that were founded by German immigrants in the 1850s. The villages have a rich history and are known for their quaint shops, restaurants, and museums. The Amana Colonies also have a strong craft tradition, and visitors can watch artisans at work in pottery, woodworking, and weaving.

6. Bridges of Madison County

The Bridges of Madison County are a series of covered bridges located in central Iowa that were made famous by the novel and movie of the same name. The bridges were built in the 1800s and are now a popular tourist attraction. Visitors can drive or bike the 82-mile scenic route that takes them to all six of the bridges.

In conclusion, Iowa has a lot of hidden gems that are worth exploring. From charming small towns to stunning natural wonders, Iowa has something for everyone. Whether you are a history buff, a nature lover, or just looking for a unique experience, Iowa is a state that should be on your travel list.

