When it comes to consumer brands, every state has its own favorites. In Iowa, there are many great brands, but only one has been recognized as the most beloved: Von Maur. The Daily Mail recently published an article revealing the most beloved consumer brand from every state, and Von Maur was the pick for Iowa. This recognition is well deserved, as a study conducted by OnDeck found that 77.3% of the tweets about the company were positive.

Von Maur was founded in 1872 in Davenport, Iowa by German immigrant J. H. C. Petersen and his three sons. In 1916, one of his sons sold the family store to R.H. Harned, C.J. von Maur, and Cable von Maur. The Von Maur family took over full ownership of the store in 1937 and still runs the company to this day. Over the years, Von Maur has expanded its offerings to include clothes, accessories, shoes, jewelry, make-up, skincare products, home decor, kitchenware, furniture, and more.

Currently, there are 37 Von Maur stores across 15 different states, and the company is still expanding. The corporate headquarters and E-commerce store are still “proudly located in Davenport, Iowa,” along with five other stores in the state: College Square Mall in Cedar Falls, Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa River Landing in Coralville, NorthPark Mall in Davenport, and Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines. For those who can’t make it to a physical store, Von Maur also offers online shopping.

It’s no surprise that Von Maur is Iowa’s most beloved consumer brand. The company has a long history in the state and has earned a reputation for providing quality products and excellent customer service. In a world where many retailers are struggling, Von Maur has managed to thrive by staying true to its roots and focusing on what matters most: its customers.

But Von Maur isn’t the only beloved brand in the Midwest. Other top brands in the region include Target, Harley-Davidson, and Best Buy. Each of these brands has a strong following in their respective states and has earned the loyalty of their customers through quality products and exceptional service.

When it comes to restaurants and stores, Iowans have their own preferences. Some of the most popular responses from Iowans include bringing in chains like In-N-Out Burger, Trader Joe’s, and Chick-fil-A. These restaurants and stores have a cult-like following in other parts of the country, and it’s clear that Iowans would love to have them in their own backyard.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the Iowa Lottery has made some lucky winners very happy over the years. Since its debut in 1985, the lottery has paid out some enormous prizes, with some winners cashing in checks worth millions of dollars. These lucky few have undoubtedly changed their lives forever thanks to the Iowa Lottery.

In conclusion, while Iowa has many great brands and consumer favorites, Von Maur stands out as the most beloved. Its long history in the state, commitment to quality, and exceptional service have earned it a loyal following among Iowans and customers across the country. As the company continues to expand, it’s clear that Von Maur’s reputation will only continue to grow.

