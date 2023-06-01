“iPhone to Mac message sync”: A Guide on Syncing iPhone Messages to Mac: Step-by-Step Instructions

Interoperability between iPhone and Mac: Syncing Messages

Interoperability between iPhone and Mac is unmatched; from using iPhone as your Mac’s webcam to syncing messages from iPhone to Mac. However, there are things to know and settings to turn on before you can send and receive messages from your Mac. Read along to find out all.

How to Receive Messages on a Mac

The basic premise of this feature is iCloud. So you will need to:

Turn on iCloud Messages sync on your iPhone and Mac (basically all the devices you want to use for Messages). Use the same Apple ID on all devices, namely iPhone and Mac.

In addition to iMessage, you can also sync text messages from iPhone to Mac. Once set up, you’ll get all new messages on your iPhone and Mac. Furthermore, you can choose to reply or react from any device. And anything you delete will be erased from all devices.

Three Steps to Syncing iMessage History and Attachments to Your Mac

There are basically three steps to syncing iMessage history and attachments to your Mac; So let’s get going.

Turn on iCloud Sync for Messages on iPhone and iPad Launch Settings and tap on your profile (your name and picture) from the top.

Tap iCloud

Select Show All in Apps Using iCloud.

Find Messages and tap on it.

Turn on the switch for Sync this iPhone. Allow Mac to send and receive messages from iPhone Go to Settings → Messages.

Select Send & Receive.

Here, check the phone number and email address where you want to send and receive messages on each device.

Check your preferred phone number or email address under ‘Start a new conversation from’.

To receive SMS on a Mac, go to Settings → Messages → Text Message Forwarding and turn on the switch for your Mac. Sync Messages from iPhone to Mac Launch the Messages app on your Mac.

Do one of the following, depending on your macOS:

macOS Ventura: From the menu bar, choose Messages → Settings → iMessage tab.



macOS Monterey or earlier: From the menu bar, choose Messages → Preferences → iMessage tab.

Check the box next to ‘Enable Messages in iCloud’. Next, select the phone numbers and email addresses that you want to send and receive messages from on your Mac.

Alternatively, click the drop-down menu under ‘Start a new conversation from’ and select the numeric/email ID. (It must match the settings on the iPhone)

Then all messages stored in iCloud will be accessible from your Mac. Conversely, any messages sent and received on your Mac will be synced to your iCloud.

How to Send Messages from a Mac

One great thing about enabling Messages on Mac is that you get privacy to most of the features available on iPhone. So besides messaging an individual or a group, you can also:

Send an audio message: Similar to sending voice texts on iPhone, you have to click the Record Audio button (the wavy icon), speak, and click the Send button.

Attach and send photos and videos: Click the Apps button (app icon) → Photos → select a photo/video from the gallery. Alternatively, you can copy and paste or drag and drop them directly into the message field.

Tapback: Click and hold the message and select the response you want to send. To unsubscribe or send another response, repeat the process and deselect or select any other Tapbacks.

Scan an image or import a file from iPhone: Go to File (from the menu bar) → Import from iPhone or iPad → choose between Take Photo, Scan Document, and Add Outline.

Create and use Memoji: Click the Apps button (app icon) → Memoji Stickers → select an existing Memoji, or click the plus icon (+)/three dots icon → create a Memoji and share.

Add a Message effect: Type a message or add an emoji, press the Apps button (application icon) → Message Effects → select an effect and send the message. If you want some tricks, check out these iMessage effects like Pew Pew.

Edit or unsend messages: Notably, with iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, you can now edit or unsend iMessages. Right-click the message and select Edit or Undo Send.

How to Stop Receiving Messages on Mac from iPhone

To stop receiving messages on your Mac, you need to turn off Messages in iCloud on your Mac.

Launch Messages. Select Messages from the top bar and select, Settings (macOS Ventura or later)

Preferences (macOS Monterey and earlier) Here, uncheck ‘Enable Messages in iCloud.’ Select, Turn off this device: To turn off iCloud sync for Messages from your Mac.

Turn off all: Turn off iCloud sync for Messages on all devices associated with the Apple ID.

Syncing stops immediately when you turn off Messages in iCloud on any device. As for your message history on this device, it will be stored separately in an iCloud backup while the other devices’ syncing remains intact.

FAQ about Syncing Messages from iPhone to Mac

Why can’t I sync iPhone messages with my Mac? There can be many reasons, from failure to connect to iCloud to system failure. Check out these fixes to get your iMessage working again on your Mac. Can I receive messages on my Mac if I don’t have an iPhone? Yes, you can sign up for iMessage on your Mac with your Apple ID. However, this will be limited to iMessage, you will not be able to receive and send SMS. Can you receive Messages on your Mac without iCloud or an Apple ID? No, you’ll need iCloud/Apple ID to set up messaging on your Mac and to sync text messages from iPhone to Mac. Why don’t I see Text Message Forwarding in Messages? There might be a glitch in iMessage syncing or something like that. To fix it though, go to Settings → Messages → Disable iMessage → restart device → Enable and sign back in to iMessage. Is iCloud sync for Messages safe? Yes, Apple uses end-to-end encryption for all messages stored in iCloud. Whether you’re downloading or uploading a message, iCloud keeps it safe.

Turn on Messages on Mac for Maximum Ease

Messages shared between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac are smooth. If used wisely, it can help you achieve work-life balance. Conversely, it can also be distracting in your workflow.

And while some people love this feature and depend on it, some prefer to turn the setting off. So which side are you on, do you want to turn it on or off? Share in the comments below.

