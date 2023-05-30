“IPL 2023 top spells”: “Ranking the Best 5 Spells from the IPL 2023 Season”

The Top 5 Spells of IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was a season to remember, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerging as champions after a thrilling final against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The season featured some incredible performances from individuals, with several bowlers producing match-winning spells. Here are the top five spells of IPL 2023:

1. Akash Madhwal – 5/5 (MI vs LSG, Eliminator)

The best spell of the season came from Akash Madhwal, who picked up five wickets for just five runs in 3.3 overs against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator. The Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer derailed LSG’s run chase with his devastating spell, which included the crucial wickets of Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran. Madhwal’s figures were the best by a bowler in IPL playoff history and helped MI advance to the next round.

2. Mohit Sharma – 5/10 (GT vs MI, Qualifier 2)

Mohit Sharma’s spell in Qualifier 2 against MI was one of the highlights of IPL 2023. Defending a massive total of 233/3 in their 20 overs, Sharma picked up five wickets in just 14 balls, including the vital scalp of Suryakumar Yadav on 61. The GT seamer finished with 27 wickets in 14 games at an average of 13.37 and an economy rate of 8.17 runs per over.

3. Mark Wood – 5/14 (LSG vs DC, Match no. 3)

England’s Mark Wood bowled one of the fastest and most devastating spells in IPL 2023 in LSG’s opening game against the Delhi Capitals (DC). After scoring a healthy 193/6 in their 20 overs, LSG looked to Wood to intimidate the DC batters and break a blossoming opening partnership. The 33-year-old did just that as he removed Prithvi Shaw in the fifth over of the innings and decimated the DC batting lineup with his incredible pace and venom. Wood finished with 5/14 in his spell, including the key wickets of Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and Axar Patel.

4. Arshdeep Singh – 4/29 (PBKS vs MI, Match no. 31)

Punjab Kings’ left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh bowled one of the most underrated spells of IPL 2023. He picked up 4/29 in his four overs to help PBKS secure a thrilling 13-run victory over MI. Although MI appeared to be on course for a sensational win, Arshdeep dismissed Suryakumar Yadav on the fourth ball of the 18th over while conceding only nine runs. The 24-year-old then delivered one of the best overs of the season under pressure, conceding just two runs and picking up the crucial wickets of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera.

5. Varun Chakaravarthy – 4/15 (KKR vs RCB, Match no. 9)

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Varun Chakaravarthy began his comeback season after a disastrous 2022 in the IPL with a fabulous spell of 4/15 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He helped KKR win the first game of their campaign, picking up the key wickets of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in his opening two overs. Varun then came back to pick up another couple of wickets to lead KKR to their first win of the season by 81 runs. Chakaravarthy finished the season with 20 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 8.15 runs per over.

In conclusion, IPL 2023 was a season of incredible performances, and these five spells were among the best. From Akash Madhwal’s record-breaking figures to Mohit Sharma’s match-winning spell, these bowlers left a lasting impact on the season and will be remembered for years to come.

News Source : Venkatesh Ravichandran

Source Link :Top 5 spells of IPL 2023/