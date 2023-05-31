“IPL Career Earnings”: IPL Earnings, Property Holdings, and Notable Accomplishments in Career

Ambati Rayudu: A Look at his Impressive Career and Net Worth

Chennai Super Kings secured their fifth IPL 2023 trophy by defeating the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final. The celebrations, however, were bittersweet as they potentially marked the end of two illustrious careers. While the jury is still out on whether CSK’s captain MS Dhoni will be hanging his boots, we do know for certain that one player won’t be returning next year – Ambati Rayudu who retired after IPL’s 2023 season.

Rayudu may not share the same level of international fame as Dhoni does, but he has been a crucial part of India’s cricketing action for the last decade. The right-handed batsman and wicketkeeper has displayed applaud-worthy talent on the field, be it in the IPL or international cricket. While Ambati Rayudu wasn’t much of a presence in the 2023 IPL final, he is leaving with an impressive legacy.

Ambati Rayudu’s Net Worth in 2023

Over the years, Rayudu’s long career has resulted in some truly impressive cricketing action on the field. According to a report in CAKnowledge, Ambati Rayudu’s net worth is expected to be somewhere in the ballpark of USD 6 million (approximately INR 50 crores). That puts him on par with other established cricketers from India.

A major contributor to the Chennai Super Kings player’s impressive net worth is his annual salary from BCCI and other tournaments which is estimated to be over INR 7 crores with a monthly income of around INR 60 lakhs. While his salary from BCCI is stated to be around INR 2 crores per annum, it’s his IPL paycheck that is the most lucrative. For instance, his latest (and last) stint in the IPL fetched him a whopping INR 6.2 crores. Prior to CSK, Rayudu was part of the Mumbai Indians squad from 2010 to 2017.

Other than IPL, Rayudu has also been a part of several domestic and international cricket tournaments. He also earns a significant income from his brand endorsements, roughly estimated to be approximately INR 1 crore.

Ambati Rayudu’s Properties

Rayudu, just like most cricket players in India, has invested in properties. He currently resides in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh where he has built a luxury house for himself and his family. Additionally, he owns a couple of real estate properties across the country.

Ambati Rayudu’s Car Collection

Rayudu’s car garage also has some impressive toys. In the past, he was frequently spotted commuting in a Land Rover Freelander 2 and was recently seen in an Audi as well. He is also said to have owned a Ford Mustang sports car in the past. The total value of all his cars is estimated to be INR 1.5 crores.

Ambati Rayudu’s Brand Endorsements

Ambati Rayudu has endorsed several brands during the span of his impressive career. However, the most prominent brand label he worked with is SS Ton, a company that manufactures cricket gear.

Ambati Rayudu’s IPL and ODI Career Highlights

The right-handed batsman was at the centre of controversy in the early stages of his cricketing career when he was banned by the BCCI for playing in the ICL. However, this ban was temporary and was eventually lifted.

Rayudu started his journey in the world of cricket during his childhood days. In 2002, at the age of 16, he made his debut in the Ranji Trophy. His impressive performance on the field in these early phases of his career earned him a place in the Under-19 cricket team where he made his mark by scoring an impressive 177 runs against England. He eventually went on to lead the Under-19 cricket team in 2004’s ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Rayudu made his debut in first-class international cricket while playing for India against Zimbabwe in 2013. He was also selected for the 2015 World Cup tournament but was deprived of playing in a single match. He was also not selected for the 2019 cricket world cup squad, following which he announced his retirement from international cricket.

In his international cricket career, Rayudu has played a total of 55 ODIs and scored 1694 runs. In T20s, he has only played six matches and scored a total of 42 runs.

His IPL tenure began with the Mumbai Indians in 2010. Rayudu’s impressive performances played a key role in handing over the IPL trophy to Mumbai Indians on multiple occasions. Later in 2018, Rayudu was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings and played for them till his retirement in 2023.

Ambati Rayudu’s Personal Life

Ambati Rayudu was born into a Kapu family in the state of Andhra Pradesh on September 23, 1985. His parents are Sambasiva Rao and Vijaylaxmi Rayudu. While his father worked at the archives department, his mother was a housewife.

Rayudu credits his career’s achievements to his father, who had enrolled him in a cricket academy when he was studying in the third grade.

Rayudu met Chennupalli Vidya during his college days and the two have been together ever since. He married Vidya in early 2009 and the couple have been blessed with two daughters.

