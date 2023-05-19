“IPL Performance”: Rewritten title: IPL Statistics, Brand Endorsements, and Earnings: An Overview of His Income

Rashid Khan: A Cricketing Sensation with a Net Worth of USD 4 Million

Rashid Khan is a name that needs no introduction, especially to those folks who live and breathe cricket. The professional player from Afghanistan has given glimpses of his raw cricketing talent on the fields of international cricket as well as in domestic tournaments like the IPL. Lately, his performance on the field has been particularly impressive during the 2023 IPL season, cementing his foothold in T20 cricket. As a result, Rashid Khan’s net worth has gone up and if you are interested in knowing all about this player, you have come to the right place.

Career

Currently, Rashid Khan plays for the Afghanistan national team as well as the Gujarat Titans squad in the IPL. In fact, he is currently the captain of Afghanistan’s T20 team.

As one of the most talented players in the Afghanistan cricket team, Khan also gets a salary of INR 72.82 lakhs, thereby making him the top-earning cricketer in Afghanistan.

Net Worth

Based on the data we have from his career earnings and assets, it is estimated that Rashid Khan’s net worth is approximately USD 4 million, which roughly translates to INR 30 crores.

Salary and Earnings

Rashid Khan’s main income comes from his salaries paid by his IPL team and the Afghanistan Cricket Board. As part of his IPL salary, Rashid Khan has been earning a total sum of INR 15 crores since the 2022 season. Prior to that, Khan was playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad for five years, drawing an annual fee of INR 9 crores.

Brand Endorsements

Other than his match fees, Rashid Khan also has his fair share of brand endorsements. While his earnings from these ventures are unknown, Khan has been the face of My11Circle alongside Sourav Ganguly and Shane Watson. Additionally, the cricketer has also been the face of Puma, Monster Energy, SG, PAYNTR Cricket, Dream 11 and LevelUp11.

Major Possessions

Rashid Khan has good taste when it comes to investing in properties and cars. The player has a lavishly equipped house in the city of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, which is located at a distance of 150 kilometres from Kabul.

As for his cars, Khan drives around in a Range Rover Vogue and a Toyota Fortuner. He also owned a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV but later auctioned it off to raise charity funds for victims of the 2020 Australian bushfire.

Philanthropy

As mentioned above, Khan is actively involved in philanthropy. He has his own brand of clothing, called RK19 and for every commodity sold, RK19 donates 5 per cent of the profits to the Rashid Khan Foundation. Khan also started another charity in Afghanistan that provides health and educational benefits to poor children and orphans.

In lieu of his service to society, Rashid Khan was also named the national brand ambassador for UNICEF in Afghanistan.

IPL 2023 Stats

Rashid Khan has played a total of 105 matches in his IPL career so far. In the 2023 IPL season, Rashid Khan has played a total of 13 matches and has scored 95 runs including a top score of 79 (his career best). Of the 312 balls he has delivered, Rashid Khan has conceded 414 runs and taken 23 wickets.

Personal Life

In Afghanistan, Khan lives with his six brothers and four sisters. Unfortunately, his parents had passed away while he was still training for his cricket career. Khan is still a bachelor and hasn’t been in any (public) relationships.

Rashid Khan is a talented cricketer with a heart of gold. His impressive career and philanthropic work have made him a beloved figure in the cricketing world. With his net worth on the rise, it’s safe to say that Rashid Khan’s future is looking bright.

1. Cricket earnings

2. Sponsorship deals

3. IPL performance metrics

4. Athlete income streams

5. Endorsement opportunities

News Source : AugustMan India

Source Link :His Salary, Brand Deals And IPL Stats/