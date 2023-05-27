“Iran-Taliban border clashes” today : 3 Killed and 2 Injured in Confrontation between Iranian Border Guards and Taliban

3 Killed and 2 Injured in Clashes Between Iranian Border Guards and Taliban today 2023.

Two Iranian border guards and a Taliban militant were killed in a clash near the Iran-Afghanistan border. The tension between Iran and the Taliban stems from water rights in the region. The situation has escalated, with at least two Iranian security guards being kidnapped by the Taliban, leading to an exchange of fire.

Read Full story : Clashes between Iranian border guards and Taliban: 3 dead, 2 injured /

News Source : Kimberly

