Iran-Taliban water conflict: What does the Iran-Taliban water dispute entail?

Iran and Afghanistan’s Water Dispute: A Long-Standing Conflict

Introduction

Iran and Afghanistan have been at odds over the sharing of water from the Helmand River for over a century. The recent escalation of tensions between the two countries has led to clashes along the border, resulting in casualties on both sides. The conflict revolves around the allocation of river water, which is crucial for agriculture, livelihoods, and ecosystems in the region. This article will examine the root causes of the dispute, the accusations made by both sides, and the current situation.

The Helmand River Treaty

In 1973, Iran and Afghanistan signed the Helmand River Treaty to regulate the allocation of river water. However, the accord was never ratified, nor was it fully implemented, leading to disagreements and tensions between the two countries. Iran has accused Afghanistan of violating its water rights for years, claiming that far less water than the amount agreed upon in the treaty flows into Iran. “Last year, Iran received only 4% of its share of the river water,” said Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan, in an interview with the state-run Tasnim news agency. Afghanistan, on the other hand, rejects Iran’s accusations, blaming climatic factors such as a shortage of rainfall for the reduced river water volumes.

Dams and Water Controls

A significant concern for Iran is Afghanistan’s construction of dams, reservoirs, and irrigation systems along the Helmand River. Tehran fears that these projects reduce water flow into Iran. However, Kabul argues that it is within its rights to expand water storage and irrigation capacities within Afghanistan. The impact of dams and water controls on the Helmand River has had severe consequences. Lake Hamun, the largest freshwater lake in Iran, used to be one of the world’s largest wetlands, fed by the Helmand. Still, it has since dried up, leading to environmental and economic problems in the region.

Tehran-Taliban Ties

Iran and Afghanistan share a 950-kilometer land border, with no major territorial disputes. Tehran had cultivated good ties with the Taliban before the group captured Kabul in August 2021. Both sides were united in their opposition to the US’s presence in the region. Even though Iran has so far refrained from formally recognizing the Taliban government, it has been pragmatic and maintained relations with Afghanistan’s current rulers. However, since the Taliban seized power, there have been repeated incidents at the border. “Six months before the Taliban seized power, Tehran received a Taliban delegation, in part to reach agreements on water rights. The Taliban now seem unwilling to honor those agreements,” said Najib Agha Fahim, an environmental expert from Afghanistan.

The Current Situation

Public anger in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan region has been mounting over water shortages and other economic and social problems. The recent clash between Iranian and Taliban troops has only increased tensions. On May 28, the commander of the Iranian army’s ground forces and the deputy chief of the Iranian police traveled to Sistan-Baluchistan and said that the situation was under control. Tehran and Kabul have agreed to set up a commission of inquiry to find out what happened in the border shootout. In Iran, many people are angry, given that three Iranian soldiers have lost their lives. “Some people wish for a war against the Taliban,” said Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Air and Space Forces. “However, our enemies are behind these provocations. They want to start a war out of these clashes on the border. There is no way it will happen.”

Conclusion

The dispute between Iran and Afghanistan over the Helmand River has been ongoing for over a century, with no end in sight. The conflict revolves around the allocation of river water, which is vital for agriculture, livelihoods, and ecosystems in the region. The impact of dams and water controls on the Helmand River has had severe consequences, leading to environmental and economic problems in the region. The recent clash between Iranian and Taliban troops has only increased tensions, and both sides have accused each other of shooting first. The situation calls for a sustainable solution that requires officials and subject matter experts from both countries to work more closely together and share information to determine how much water is available and how much has flowed into Iran.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :What is the Iran-Taliban water conflict all about?/