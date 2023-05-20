Iranian-made aircraft: Analyzing Iran’s Advancements in Locally-Made Aircraft Development

Iran Continues to Make Progress on Locally Made Passenger Plane

Iranian media reported over the weekend that the country is making progress on a locally-made passenger plane. According to Tasnim, the plane is undergoing eight stages of testing, but it is not clear when the 72-seat plane will actually be ready.

Testing Stages

According to the report, the plane will be designed, and then its systems will be examined for reliability. Then, a prototype will be built, and a final assembly of all the systems before the plane will conduct 1,500 hours of flight time under various conditions. “In this stage, the defects and problems are evaluated and corrected, and the inspectors of the highest-ranking Civil Aviation Organization [will examine it],” the report said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Call for a New Drive

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA) in the city of Isfahan on June 16, 2022, and called for a new drive to build passenger planes. He ordered the company to design and manufacture passenger planes with at least 72 seats “in the near future.”

Iran’s Aging Aircraft

Iran has a lot of aging aircraft, including its old 747s. “With 90 airports and a population of over 80 million, Iran requires at least 550 aircraft of all sorts and classes,” the Tehran Times report noted. Iran has 330 passenger aircraft, but apparently, only 175 of them are still flying.

Iran’s Ability to Manufacture Aircraft is Important

Iran’s ability to manufacture aircraft is important because it helps Iran’s know-how on other issues such as building drones and missiles. Sometimes Iran has important dual-use items that it claims are for civilian use but are actually for armed drones. Iran provides Russia with drones for Moscow’s war against Ukraine. Iran also partners with China on some manufacturing of key elements for Iran’s drones and other industries.

Conclusion

The progress being made on the locally-made passenger plane is a significant step for Iran’s aviation industry. It will add to the country’s fleet and help to meet the growing demand for air travel in the country. The ability to manufacture aircraft is also important for Iran’s defense industry. It remains to be seen when the plane will be ready for commercial use, but the eight stages of testing will ensure the plane’s safety and reliability.

1. Iranian aviation industry development

2. Domestic aircraft manufacturing

3. Technology and innovation in Iranian aerospace

4. Iranian government investment in aviation

5. Challenges and opportunities for Iran’s aircraft industry

News Source : By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Source Link :What is behind Iran’s progress on locally-built aircraft? – analysis/