Iranian sex trafficking ring : Iran executes two men for sex trafficking of Iranian women and girls

Iran Executes Suspects in Sex Trafficking Ring

Iran executed two men convicted by an Islamic Republic court of sex trafficking Iranian women and girls across the Middle East and Asia. The trafficking network was discovered by the Islamic Republic, who arrested and charged four of the victims with corruption and prostitution. One of the traffickers was found working in a school in Malaysia, where Iranian media alleged that they distributed fake qualification certificates to sex workers. It is claimed that the trafficking gang had also transported large quantities of drugs to be handed over to other gangs. The network was run by Sharouz Sokhnori, better known by his alias ‘Alex’.

News Source : By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS

