Irene MacLeod Death -Dead – Obituary :Irene MacLeod has Died .
Irene MacLeod has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
In Irene MacLeod, Nova Scotia lost a formidable community leader, a fighter for our most vulnerable and a dedicated political strategist& organizer; her family lost a daughter, sister, wife and mother. Deepest sympathies to Brian & family https://t.co/36MuViyfdw
— Rob Batherson (@rbatherson) December 13, 2020
