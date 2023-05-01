Irish art champions : Honoring the Legacy of a Couple Who Promoted Irish Art

The Pyms: From Gin to Art

The Pyms was established by Mary and Alan Hobart in London in 1974, named after their favourite gin-based drink, Pimm’s. Despite the seemingly frivolous name, the couple quickly proved themselves to be serious and formidable players in the art world. Their dedication to promoting Irish art distinguished them from other dealers in the London scene, as they brought artists such as William Orpen, John Lavery, Jack B Yeats, and Mary Swanzy to the attention of international buyers.

Dedication to Irish Art

Mary Hobart’s background and her admiration for the Festival of Britain in 1951 inspired her creativity. When she married Alan Hobart, they initially dabbled in the property business before focusing on art. The couple recognised the value of Irish art and decided to promote it. They were instrumental in reviving interest in the work of Mary Swanzy, a major talent who was more or less forgotten after her death in 1978. They undertook all the archiving, restoration, stretching, framing, and management of her work to rebuild her reputation.

Collecting Art

As their business grew, the Hobarts started collecting art themselves. They had a rule that everything had to go on the gallery walls at least once before they would keep it for themselves. Over the five decades they spent in business, the Hobarts held back many prestigious artworks to display in their own home.

Championing Irish Art Exhibition

The Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin is now showing a selection of paintings from the Hobarts’ personal collection in an exhibition titled Championing Irish Art. Included are well-known pictures by Orpen, Lavery, Yeats, and Swanzy, abstract paintings by Michael Farrell, Cecil King, and Charles Tyrrell, and works made by Rita Duffy, William Crozier, and FE McWilliam in response to the conflict in Northern Ireland. The exhibition runs until July 23.

Legacy

Alan Hobart passed away at the end of 2021, but Mary Hobart was determined that the exhibition should go ahead. She and Alan were always enthusiastic about lending work for exhibitions, as it meant other people would have the opportunity to enjoy them.

News Source : Marc O'Sullivan Vallig

Source Link :Fitting tribute to a couple who championed Irish art /