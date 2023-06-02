Irish chocolate pot recipe: Recipe: Nutty Biscuits and Irish Chocolate Pot

Indulge in Ireland’s Favorite Chocolate with a Decadent Dessert: Irish Chocolate Pot with Nutty Biscuits

Cadbury, Ireland’s favorite chocolate, is a treat that brings joy to chocolate lovers all over the world. What better way to celebrate this delicious chocolate than by making yourself a chocolaty sweet treat, with a recipe straight from the Irish food board? The Irish chocolate pot with nutty biscuits is a dessert that promises to satisfy your sweet cravings with its rich and velvety texture and delightful crunch of nutty biscuits. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or simply want to indulge in a heavenly dessert, this recipe is sure to impress. Let’s dive into the world of Irish chocolate and discover the magic of this delightful dessert!

Ingredients

4.4oz plain chocolate (Cadbury’s of course!)

250ml cream

1 egg

Half a teaspoon of vanilla essence

7.9oz butter, softened

11.4oz caster sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

8.8 plain flour

1 teaspoon bread soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

3.5oz nuts, chopped

Method

Chocolate Pots

Break up the chocolate and place in the food processor. Heat the cream to almost boiling. Add to the chocolate. Buzz until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth. Add the egg and vanilla and buzz again until smooth. Pour into individual dishes and chill for at least 24 hours.

Nutty Biscuits

Set oven at gas mark 4, 180°C (350°F). Cream the butter and sugar. Add the egg and vanilla. Stir in the flour, bread soda, baking powder, and nuts. Line a baking sheet with non-stick paper. Place spoonfuls onto the sheet, leaving space between them. Bake for 7-8 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the baking sheet and leave to cool.

For more delicious Irish recipes, visit Bord Bia.

Indulging in chocolate is a guilty pleasure that we all love. With this recipe, you can enjoy the luxurious flavors of dark chocolate and the delightful crunch of nutty biscuits in one heavenly dessert. The Irish chocolate pot with nutty biscuits is a treat that will impress your guests and satisfy your sweet cravings. So, grab some Cadbury’s and get baking!

Irish chocolate pot recipe Nutty biscuit recipe Chocolate and biscuit dessert Irish dessert recipes Chocolate and nutty dessert

News Source : IrishCentral.com

Source Link :Irish chocolate pot with nutty biscuits recipe/