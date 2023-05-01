Irish workers’ wages, inflation, executive pay, lag behind : Booming executive pay contrasts with Irish workers’ wages falling behind inflation

Oxfam Report Finds Irish Workers Took Almost 4% Pay Cut in 2022

According to a report published by Oxfam, workers in Ireland effectively took an almost 4% pay cut in 2022, with wage growth lagging behind inflation, while pay packets for CEOs increased by more than a quarter. The report, released to mark International Workers Day, found that workers lost about €2,107 on average as generationally high inflation eroded their purchasing power. In contrast, figures compiled by The Irish Times last summer showed that the average pay package of the 18 long-standing bosses of the largest Irish publicly quoted companies soared by 27% to €3.46m last year, as global equity markets hit record highs and corporate earnings surged. Faring worse than the global average, it means that workers in the Republic, in effect, worked an extra 8.3 days last year for free at a total loss to them in excess of €5bn.

Widening Pay Scales and Inequality Across the Globe

“We recognise that figures from any one point in time can be exceptional in some regard,” said Jim Clarken, Chief Executive of Oxfam Ireland. “But what we are highlighting is a very clear and alarming trend towards widening pay scales and resulting inequality across the globe.” The figures tally with a report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) last week that households in 2022 experienced one of the biggest erosions in living standards in the Republic since the 2008 financial crisis with real wages estimated to have decreased by 3.3%.

Oxfam’s Global Study

Oxfam’s global study found that the top-paid chief executives across four countries – the US, the UK, South Africa and India – enjoyed a 9% pay hike last year amid buoyant equities markets and rebounding demand. At the same time, workers in those countries saw their wages fall by close to 3.2% as inflation soared across the globe. In total, one billion workers in the 50 countries that Oxfam examined took an average pay cut of more than €624 in 2022, a collective loss of more than €679.6bn.

Record Shareholder Dividends

Meanwhile, shareholder dividends hit a record $1.56tn (€1.42bn) in 2022, Oxfam said, “a 10% real-term growth compared to 2021. US corporations paid out $574bn (€523bn) to their shareholders, more than double US workers’ total real wage pay cut. Brazilian shareholders received $34bn (€31bn), just shy of what the country’s workers lost in real wages.”

Efforts to Reduce Extreme Poverty Have Come to a Halt

Mr Clarken said the most alarming thing is the fact that efforts to reduce extreme poverty have come to a halt, with “wealth and extreme poverty having increased simultaneously for the first time in 25 years”. “We urgently need greater taxation of the ultra-rich as a measure to fight inflation and inequality,” Mr Clarken said. Oxfam is calling for a “national conversation in Ireland about taxing extreme wealth more, in effect,” Mr Clarken said, calling for “meaningful windfall taxes on excessive corporate profits” to be introduced immediately.

News Source : Ian Curran

Source Link :Irish workers’ wages lag behind inflation as executive pay booms/