Irit Amiel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Irit Amiel has Died .

Irit Amiel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

Polish-born Israeli writer & Holocaust survivor Irit Amiel (n. Irena Librowicz) has passed away at the age of 89. Her words & her testimony will be read & remembered by generations to come… https://t.co/gCrj4iXv1K

Polish-born Israeli writer & Holocaust survivor Irit Amiel (n. Irena Librowicz) has passed away at the age of 89.

