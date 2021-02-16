Irit Amiel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Irit Amiel has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Irit Amiel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Very sad news…
Polish-born Israeli writer & Holocaust survivor Irit Amiel (n. Irena Librowicz) has passed away at the age of 89. Her words & her testimony will be read & remembered by generations to come…https://t.co/gCrj4iXv1K
— Culture.pl (@culture_pl) February 16, 2021
Culture.pl @culture_pl Very sad news… Polish-born Israeli writer & Holocaust survivor Irit Amiel (n. Irena Librowicz) has passed away at the age of 89. Her words & her testimony will be read & remembered by generations to come
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.