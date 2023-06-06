Iron County Motorcycle Accident Claims Life of Matt Pauk and Injures One Other







Matt Pauk Obituary

Matt Pauk Dies in Motorcycle Accident in Iron County

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Matt Pauk, who died on Tuesday in a motorcycle accident in Iron County. He was 34 years old.

The accident occurred when Pauk lost control of his motorcycle while traveling on State Route 12. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger on the motorcycle was injured and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Pauk was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and siblings.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cedar City. The family has requested that donations be made to the Iron County Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers.





