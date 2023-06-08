Iron Sheik’s Demise: What Was the Cause of His Death? Is Iron Sheik No More? How Did Iron Sheik Pass Away?

Iron Sheik’s Demise: Cause of Death, Death Confirmation, and Details on How He Passed Away

Iron Sheik, whose real name is Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, passed away on January 8, 2022, at the age of 79. The former professional wrestler’s cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed that he died due to complications from COVID-19.

The news of Iron Sheik’s death was confirmed by his family through his official Twitter account. They expressed their gratitude for the love and support that the fans have shown to him throughout his career and in his final moments.

Iron Sheik was a household name in the wrestling world during the 1980s. He was known for his Iranian character and his fierce rivalry with Hulk Hogan. He won the WWF World Tag Team Championship and the WWF World Heavyweight Championship during his career.

Iron Sheik will always be remembered for his contributions to the wrestling industry and his larger-than-life personality. His legacy will live on through the memories he created and the impact he had on the sport.

Iron Sheik health issues Iron Sheik wrestling career Iron Sheik substance abuse Iron Sheik legacy Iron Sheik family and personal life