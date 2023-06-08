Iron Sheik’s Final Video: Recorded 25 Minutes Before His Passing | Iron Sheik Sadly Departs







Iron Sheik’s Last Moments

Iron Sheik’s Last video 25 Minutes Before DEATH

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the legendary wrestler, Iron Sheik. He was an icon of the wrestling world and will be deeply missed by his fans and peers.

Iron Sheik’s last video, which was filmed just 25 minutes before his death, has been released. In the video, he can be seen addressing his fans and thanking them for their love and support throughout his career.

Iron Sheik’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and the millions of fans around the world who were inspired by his passion and dedication to the sport of wrestling.

Rest in peace, Iron Sheik.





