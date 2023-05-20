“Irregular Periods Symptoms”: When to Seek Medical Attention for Irregular Periods: Recognizing the Symptoms

Understanding Irregular Periods: Symptoms and When to Seek Medical Care

As women, we all know that our periods can be unpredictable at times. But what happens when they become irregular, heavy, or just downright painful? Irregular periods can be a sign of an underlying health issue that requires medical attention. In this blog, we’ll be discussing the symptoms of irregular periods and when to seek medical care. So, let’s get started.

What is a “Normal” Period?

The length of the menstrual cycle and amount of blood flow is unique to each woman. However, most women have a cycle that ranges from 24 to 34 days, and the average blood flow lasts about four to five days, with a loss of about 40 cc (3 tablespoons). But it’s important to remember that these are just averages and everyone’s “normal” may differ.

Symptoms of Abnormally Heavy Flow

If you experience any of the following symptoms, your menstrual flow may be abnormally heavy:

Soaking through more than one tampon or sanitary pad in an hour for several hours at a time

Waking up during the night because you need to change protection

Passing large blood clots in your menstrual flow

Experiencing a menstrual flow that lasts more than a week

If you have an abnormally heavy flow, it can cause you to experience symptoms such as fatigue, pale skin, shortness of breath, and dizziness, which may be an indication of anemia.

Symptoms of Irregular Periods

While every woman’s cycle is different, irregularities such as bleeding mid-cycle or bleeding after intercourse are abnormal symptoms. Other symptoms to look out for include:

Periods that consistently last for more than a week

Requiring more than one tampon or sanitary pad in an hour, for several hours in a row

Severe pain

Fever

Abnormal discharge or odor

Unexplained weight gain or loss

Unusual hair growth

New acne

Nipple discharge

If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s important to seek medical care. Make an appointment right away if you have bleeding or spotting in between periods, after sex, while pregnant, or after menopause.

Medical Care for Irregular Periods

During your gynecological appointment, keep track of your menstrual cycles, including how long your blood flow lasts and how many tampons or sanitary pads you use during each cycle. This information will be helpful for your doctor to determine if there are any irregularities.

There are various treatment options available for irregular periods, depending on the underlying cause. Treatment options may include birth control pills, hormone therapy, medication to treat underlying medical conditions, or surgery in severe cases.

Conclusion

If you experience any abnormal symptoms related to your menstrual cycle, don’t hesitate to seek medical care. Regular gynecological check-ups and tracking your menstrual cycle can help identify any irregularities early on and improve your overall reproductive health.

