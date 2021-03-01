Irv Cross Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Irv Cross has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @Eagles: The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of Irv Cross.Read More RT @Robert44279020: Some sad news that just came on the wire all pro football great for the Philadelphia Eagles and former CBS/NFL color man Irv Cross has died he was 81

I vividly remember being a kid watching Mr. Cross on the NFL Today with Phyllis George, Brent Musberger and Jimmy The Greek. Seeing someone that looked like me talking about football, my favorite sport, was the beginning of me starting to think about maybe going into that glamorous profession.. Some years later, found out that it wasn’t always glamorous, but I couldn’t have chosen a better field… Thank Mr. Cross for turning on the spotlight on and showing me a “nifty” career… #RIPIrvCross Stirrups Now! @uniformcritic · Greatest RF arms in no order: Clemente, Kaline, Vlad Guerrero & Ichiro. Who would be the 5th? Irv Cross RIP gove coverage, could “ax” a receiver as well as any CB (legal then), a supreme kick blocker, great run support -could return a kick, too tied for most kicks blocked, season for Rams (4-all field goals)-1966