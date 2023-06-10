Irvine Fatal Accident Claims Life of 20-Year-Old Tristan Thai Ngo

Tristan Thai Ngo, 20, dies in car accident in Irvine

Tristan Thai Ngo, a 20-year-old resident of Irvine, California, passed away on Saturday, August 21st, 2021, after losing control of his vehicle.

According to reports, Ngo was driving his car near the intersection of Jeffrey Road and Irvine Boulevard when the accident occurred. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Ngo was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Friends and family of Ngo are devastated by his sudden and tragic death. They remember him as a kind, generous, and ambitious young man who had a passion for music and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

The loss of Tristan Thai Ngo has left a profound impact on those who knew him, and he will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Irvine car accident Tristan Thai Ngo car crash Fatal car collision in Irvine Irvine traffic fatalities Tristan Thai Ngo memorial service