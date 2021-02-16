Irving Roth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Holocaust survivor Irving Roth has Died .

Holocaust survivor Irving Roth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

Holocaust survivor Irving Roth has passed away, per @davidwalks . I once had an opportunity to speak with him at @CUFI 's student summit in 2013 and heard his story many times. What a loss. May his memory be a blessing. RIP. https://t.co/SttJyBJ9q8 pic.twitter.com/KJkASSTNPO

Gabriella Hoffman @Gabby_Hoffman Holocaust survivor Irving Roth has passed away, per @davidwalks . I once had an opportunity to speak with him at @CUFI ‘s student summit in 2013 and heard his story many times. What a loss. May his memory be a blessing. RIP. https://instagram.com/p/CLXb-vwFfhi/

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –