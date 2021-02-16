Irving Roth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Holocaust survivor Irving Roth has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Holocaust survivor Irving Roth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Holocaust survivor Irving Roth has passed away, per @davidwalks. I once had an opportunity to speak with him at @CUFI's student summit in 2013 and heard his story many times. What a loss. May his memory be a blessing. RIP. https://t.co/SttJyBJ9q8 pic.twitter.com/KJkASSTNPO
— Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 16, 2021
