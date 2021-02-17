Irving Roth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Irving Roth has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021.

Irving Roth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.

Echoes & Reflections @EchoesReflect We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of Holocaust survivor Irving Roth. We are grateful that he was able to share his testimony with our community last year. His memory and the powerful lessons he imparted will continue to inspire our work in Holocaust education.

 

