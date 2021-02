Irving Roth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Irving Roth has Died.

Irving Roth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

Randal Neal is with Joe Del’Marmol and 4 others . 1h · Today we lost a modern day hero, an invaluable voice of reason and moral clarity, and a precious friend. Irving Roth made us all want to do and be better. He galvanized our Zionism, and strengthened our resolve to confront anti-Semitism. His memory will always be a blessing. You will be missed my friend.

Source: Facebook

