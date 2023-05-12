Is $2000 enough for London? : Surviving London on a $2000 budget: Tips and Tricks

How to Survive London on a $2000 Budget

London is one of the most expensive cities in the world, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it on a budget. With a $2000 budget, you can still have a great time in London and experience all that the city has to offer. Here are some tips and tricks on how to survive London on a $2000 budget.

Accommodation

Accommodation is one of the biggest expenses when traveling to London. However, there are still ways to save money on accommodation. Here are some tips:

Stay in a Hostel

Hostels are a great option for budget travelers. They offer affordable and comfortable accommodation with shared facilities such as kitchens and bathrooms. Some of the best hostels in London include YHA London St Pancras, Generator Hostel London, and Safestay London Elephant & Castle.

Book in Advance

Booking in advance can help you save money on accommodation. Many hotels and hostels offer discounts for early booking. You can also use websites like Booking.com or Hostelworld.com to compare prices and find the best deals.

Stay in the Suburbs

Accommodation in the city center can be very expensive. Consider staying in the suburbs, where accommodation is cheaper. You can still easily access the city center by public transportation.

Food

Food is another major expense when traveling, but there are ways to save money while still enjoying delicious food in London. Here are some tips:

Cook Your Own Meals

Cooking your own meals is a great way to save money. Most hostels and budget hotels have shared kitchens where you can cook your own meals. You can also buy fresh produce from local markets and cook meals in your accommodation.

Eat Street Food

London has a great street food scene, with many vendors offering delicious and affordable food. You can find street food markets all over the city, such as Borough Market, Camden Market, and Street Feast.

Look for Deals

Many restaurants and cafes offer lunchtime deals or early bird specials. You can also use websites like Groupon or VoucherCodes to find discounts on restaurants and cafes.

Transportation

Transportation in London can be expensive, but there are ways to save money while still getting around the city. Here are some tips:

Use Public Transportation

Public transportation is the most affordable way to get around London. The London Underground (also known as the Tube) and buses are the most convenient and cost-effective options. You can buy an Oyster card, which is a prepaid card that you can use on all forms of public transportation.

Walk or Cycle

Walking or cycling is a great way to explore the city and save money on transportation. London is a very walkable city, and there are many cycle lanes and bike rental options available.

Use Ride-Sharing Apps

Ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft can be more affordable than traditional taxis. You can also use apps like Citymapper or Google Maps to compare the costs of different transportation options.

Activities

London has a lot to offer in terms of activities and attractions, but many of them can be expensive. Here are some tips on how to save money on activities:

Visit Free Attractions

London has many free attractions, such as museums, parks, and galleries. Some of the best free attractions include the British Museum, the Tate Modern, and Hyde Park.

Use Discount Websites

Websites like Time Out and Visit London offer discounts on attractions and activities in London. You can also use websites like Groupon or VoucherCodes to find discounts on attractions and activities.

Take Advantage of Student Discounts

If you are a student, you can take advantage of student discounts at many attractions and activities in London. Make sure to bring your student ID with you to get the discount.

Conclusion

London can be an expensive city, but with a $2000 budget, it is still possible to have a great time while saving money. By following these tips and tricks, you can enjoy affordable accommodation, delicious food, and affordable transportation and activities. With a little bit of planning and research, you can make the most of your budget and have a fantastic time in London.

