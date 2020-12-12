Is Adam Barlow Deed : Coronation Street has released the official suspects for a shocking attack on Adam Barlow.

Coronation Street has released the official suspects for a shocking attack on Adam Barlow.

Coronation Street has released the official suspects for a shocking attack on Adam Barlow that has left him fighting for his life. The final moments of Friday evening's one-hour episode (December 11) – which closed out the ITV soap's 60th anniversary week – saw Sam Robertson's character hit from behind by an unknown person inside the bistro. There certainly isn't a shortage of people on the cobbles who have a motive, and the show has confirmed that Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien), Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne), Carla Connor (Alison King) and Gary Windass (Mikey North) are all suspects. Viewers have seen Adam cheating on Sarah with Carla, hurting everybody in the process. Carla deeply regretted that night and tried to keep it a secret from Peter, but it came out earlier this week when Peter confronted Daniel Osbourne instead. This led to Peter turning to alcohol again. Carla could have been the person who attacked Adam, as she was out looking for Peter. Did she find her way inside the bistro? Likewise, Peter could have wanted revenge – and was suspiciously seen with a brick and a whisky bottle in his hands, as he ended up slumped outside… Sarah reacted with disgust to Adam's latest betrayal and also had an opportunity to strike – curiously returning home after the attack happened. Where was she? The other official suspect is Gary. Although he has nothing to do with the messy relationship drama, he does have a very different motive. Gary is very much aware that Adam knows he killed Rick Neelan. Feeling the pressure from the police as well as having to cope with Maria Connor kicking him out of the house, Gary may well have snapped. And he's certainly capable of the attack. As Adam is treated in hospital, the police begin their investigation and soon land on a prime suspect. Time will tell if they've got it right… Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on ITV.