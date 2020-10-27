Is Alan Sugar Dead ? No Alan Sugar Death Story is a Hoax.
Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that British business magnate and media personality has died.
Who is Alan Sugar
Alan Michael Sugar, Baron Sugar is a British business magnate, media personality, politician, and political adviser. In 1968, he started what would later become his largest business venture, consumer electronics company Amstrad. In 2007, he sold his remaining interest in the company in a deal to BSkyB for £125m. Wikipedia
Death Hoax
This will not be the first time a British or American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.
Alan Sugar is fine and alive .
