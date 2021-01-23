Is Ariana Grande Dead ? No Ariana Grande Gound Dead.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American singer, songwriter, and actress, Grande has died. According to statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.

Ariana Grande-Butera is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. Born in Boca Raton, Florida, Grande began her career at age 15 in the 2008 Broadway musical 13. She rose to fame for her role as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious and Sam & Cat. Wikipedia

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Ariana Grande is fine and alive .