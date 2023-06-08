Is Bed Rotting a Trend Among Gen-Z?







Have You Tried Bed Rotting as Self-Care?

If you haven’t heard of it yet, “bed rotting” is the latest self-care trend among Gen-Z. It may sound counterintuitive, but sometimes the best thing you can do for your mental health is to spend some quality time in bed doing absolutely nothing.

In this video, you’ll learn more about what bed rotting is and why it’s gaining popularity as a form of self-care. So why not give yourself permission to take a break and try it out for yourself?







