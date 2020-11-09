Is Ben Carson dead ? No Ben Carson is not dead but tested positive for the coronavirus..

Is Ben Carson Dead ? No Ben Carson Death Story is a Hoax, Het Got the Coronavirus.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American Author and politician Ben Carson has died.

Who is Ben Carson

Benjamin Solomon Carson Sr. (born September 18, 1951) is an American politician, author, and retired neurosurgeon who has served as the 17th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development since 2017. He was a candidate for President of the United States in the 2016 Republican primaries. He is considered a pioneer in the field of neurosurgery.

Ben Carson Coronavirus.

United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning, ABC News has learned.

Carson was tested at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland after he began to experience symptoms of COVID-19, though he is no longer at the hospital. The New York ABC News York.

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American politician or celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Ben Carson is fine and alive .

Comments and Reactions

Dr. Ben Carson, who attended Trump’s election night watch party without a mask, has tested positive for coronavirus. This dude was a brain surgeon. A brain surgeon! And he still couldn’t follow basic public health guidelines because he got so caught up in Donald Trump’s lies. https://t.co/ejzd54xlMg — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 9, 2020

Karina Coombs wrote

Working with doctors has taught me that they’re just as likely to be dumb as the rest of us when it comes to anything outside of their area of expertise (and sometimes even within). It’s reassuring.

Lisa Lisa wrote

He is at higher risk so I cannot rejoice at this news. I know he has helped many, many children. One family I know personally who are eternally grateful to him. It’s a sad, sad, commentary on the state of affairs. Why, just why are they pressing forward on this reckless path?

RajM wrote

Getting Covid-19.while attending a pre mature ego stoking party is a very Trumper thing to do

Dushyant Vachhani wrote

He is a neurosurgeon, he should know better than many in #WH admin on importance of simple act of #MaskUp. If he would be working as a frontline doctor and gets it then one would understand, but election night party! Anyways, will wish him faster recovery. COVID19 economy.